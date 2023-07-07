Cornwall Partnership Trust was caring for two patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 1,137 people in hospital with Covid as of July 2. The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 decreased 17% in the last week.
The figures also show that two new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust in the week to June 30.
Due to changes with how the NHS records admissions, monthly comparisons are not available.