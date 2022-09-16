Cornwall Partnership Trust cares for three Covid-19 patients in hospital

Cornwall Partnership Trust cares for three Covid-19 patients in hospitalCornwall Partnership Trust was caring for three coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on September 14 was down from 13 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 75% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 12.
Across England there were 4,540 people in hospital with Covid as of September 14, with 140 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 39% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 32%.
The figures also show that three new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust in the week to September 12. This was down from 19 in the previous seven days.