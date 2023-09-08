Cornwall Partnership Trust was caring for four patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on Sep-03 was in line with the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 2,879 people in hospital with Covid as of Sep-03. The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 decreased 13% in the last week.
The figures also show that four new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust in the week to Sep-01.