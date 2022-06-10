Cornwall Partnership Trust cares for four Covid-19 patients in hospital

Cornwall Partnership Trust was caring for four coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on June 7 was up from three on the same day the previous week.

There were seven beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 4,108 people in hospital with Covid as of June 7, with 116 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 44% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 34%.