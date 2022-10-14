Cornwall Partnership Trust cares for 23 Covid-19 patients in hospital
Subscribe newsletter
Cornwall Partnership Trust was caring for 23 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on October 12 was down from 37 on the same day the previous week.
There were three beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 10,608 people in hospital with Covid as of October 12, with 221 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 58%.
The figures also show that 11 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust in the week to October 10. This was down from 34 in the previous seven days.