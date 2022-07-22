Cornwall Partnership Trust cares for 23 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Cornwall Partnership Trust was caring for 23 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on July 19 was up from 19 on the same day the previous week.

There were six beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 13,837 people in hospital with Covid as of July 19, with 318 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks, as has the number on mechanical ventilators.