Cornwall Partnership Trust cares for 17 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Cornwall Partnership Trust was caring for 17 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on June 28 was up from six on the same day the previous week.

There were three beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 8,120 people in hospital with Covid as of June 28, with 205 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 101% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 72%.