Cornwall Partnership Trust cares for 12 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Cornwall Partnership Trust was caring for 12 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on July 26 was down from 23 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 29% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 17.
Across England there were 12,113 people in hospital with Covid as of July 26, with 290 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 49% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 41%.
The figures also show that 15 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust in the week to July 24. This was down from 19 in the previous seven days.