Former Assistant Chief Constable Julie Fielding has joined the Board of Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.
Julie has an extensive career in policing. She has served with both Devon and Cornwall Police and Dorset Police. Julie worked in a variety of policing roles including as the Commander for Policing in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly. During her career, she managed complex serious crimes, public protection investigations and major incidents. She left the force as Assistant Chief Constable.
Speaking of her new appointment Julie said: "I am delighted to be joining the board of Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust and working with partners, communities and staff to ensure that we deliver the very best services to patients."
A spokesperson from Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust added: “Julie brings a wealth of experience to the Trust having led ambitious change and improvement programmes. She has a keen interest in evidenced-based practice. She has led the Community Safety Partnership, the Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence Strategic Group and worked with partners and communities to reduce crime and harm. She was a key contributor to the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Health and Wellbeing Board and Public Sector Leadership Programme.”
Julie is a qualified coach, and while in the police, she led on the development of wellbeing services for officers and staff.
Julie has been appointed to the Trust for a term of three years.