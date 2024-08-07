Kind-hearted Cornwall has been named one of the most caring places in the UK, according to the country’s leading charitable giving initiative, the Movement for Good Awards.
Listed in fourth place according to the new research, residents have shown their love for charitable causes, submitting nearly 31,000 nominations to the annual awards over the last five years, which amounts to 5.6 per cent of the area’s total population.
The city of Bristol stole the crown as the most caring in the UK, with 40,000 nominations, equalling 8.3% of the population.
The Movement for Good Awards from the Benefact Group is one of the biggest charitable giving initiatives in the UK. Since 2019 it has recorded more than 1.9-million nominations from the British public, awarding more than £5-million to thousands of great causes around the UK and Ireland.
Since the Movement for Good Awards started £96,000 has been awarded to 32 different charities in Cornwall.
Now in its sixth year the Movement for Good Awards is giving away another £1-million and is calling on people to put forward the charities they care about the most to receive a donation. Nominating a charity, visit www.movementforgood.com.
Newquay-based charity The Wave Project has benefited from donations as part of the awards. Ramon Van de Velde, chief executive officer of The Wave Project said: “The Movement for Good Awards and similar initiatives are vital in amplifying our mission, as every donation enables us to extend life-changing Surf Therapy to more children and young people in need. We are profoundly grateful to the individuals and communities who continue to support us, helping transform young lives through the healing power of the ocean across the UK.”
Other Cornish charities that have benefited from donations include Livewire Youth Project, Tamar Donkey Sanctuary, The Last Chance Hotel, The National Lobster Hatchery, Intentional Health, The Ideas Partnership UK, The Hugs Foundation, Pregnancy Sickness Support, Sally's Cat Rescue, Cornwall Hospice Care, Merlin MS Centre, Marias Animal Shelter, Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust
Mark Hews, Group Chief Executive of Benefact Group, says: “Since we launched the Movement for Good Awards in 2019 it’s been our ambition to donate critical funding to as many charities as we can by asking the public to tell us about the causes they care about the most. Thanks to the overwhelming public response it’s allowed the awards to thrive and grow, helping charities to change lives in local communities for the better.
“Every nomination counts but it’s heartwarming to see there are places where people go above and beyond to help the causes they care about most. A big thank you to the top five most caring places for showing so much support for good causes. Your efforts are helping to ensure local charities receive vital funding which in turn means they can continue their important work in supporting the community.
“Thanks to all its supporters, Benefact Group has donated over £200million to charitable causes since 2014 and last year was recognised as the third biggest corporate giver in the UK. We are striving to reach £250million in donations by 2025 and invite people to join the movement by nominating a charity, or by using our family of financial services companies who donate their available profits to good causes.”
To see all the Cornwall charities that have benefited from donations, visit: winnersmap.benefactgroup.com/