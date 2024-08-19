PEOPLE in Cornwall could be set for an evening of downpours and strong winds as foreign storms make their way to the county.
Kernow Weather Team have warned of harsh weather conditions coming to Cornwall amid serious conditions across the channel and the Atlantic today (August 19).
A spokesperson from Kernow Weather Team explained: “We have a changeable and unsettled setup this week due to EX hurricane Ernesto. An azures high, which tries to edge its way into the far Southwest. A low pressure to the far north of the Atlantic bringing a series of weather fronts our way. And there's more! The position of the jetstream a over us does little to help either, providing us a spell of strong winds late Monday.”
With weather conditions looking greyer than expected for a mid-August Monday, the team has issued its own weather advisory, asking residents to stay safe, especially when travelling.
A spokesperson continued: “Well, the rain has surprised us and has come in much sooner. However, we aren't out of the woods just yet as there is still plenty more on the way.
“This evening brings more rain, which again could become heavy and bring localised flooding, and the odd rumble of thunder, although there's a few bright spells in between. It's still rather windy, although not as bad as previously seen on yesterday charts.
“The winds do drop off during the evening, still coming from a west/southwesterly direction with speeds of 15-45mph, then 5-20mph, along with fresher air temperatures ranging from a high of 16°C to a low of 12°C. Humidity levels remain around. Therefore, we may well see some patchy mist of fog developing.”