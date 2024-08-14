But the rise does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 0.4% annual decline.
The average Cornwall house price in June was £299,580, Land Registry figures show – a 0.5% increase on May.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across the South West, where prices decreased 1%.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Cornwall fell by £1,100 – putting the area 22nd among the South West’s 26 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in the region was in East Devon, where property prices increased on average by 7.4%, to £365,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Torridge lost 5% of their value, giving an average price of £286,000.
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in Cornwall spent an average of £246,857 on their property – £36 less than a year ago, but £58,693.1722 more than in June 2019.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £336,404 on average in June – 36.3% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Cornwall in June – they increased 0.9%, to £241,757 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 0.5%.
Among other types of property:
- Detached: up 0.3% monthly; down 1.1% annually; £432,953 average
- Semi-detached: up 0.5% monthly; up 1.3% annually; £293,238 average
- Flats: up 0.1% monthly; down 2.8% annually; £165,576 average
How do property prices in Cornwall compare?
Buyers paid 5.6% less than the average price in the South West (£317,000) in June for a property in Cornwall. Across the South West, property prices are higher than those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.
The most expensive properties in the South West were in Cotswold – £470,000 on average, and 1.6 times the price as in Cornwall. Cotswold properties cost 2.1 times the price as homes in Plymouth (£227,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in (insert LA with highest house price).
Factfile
Average property price in June
- Cornwall: £299,580
- The South West: £317,259
- UK: £287,924
Annual change to June
- Cornwall: -0.4%
- The South West: +2%
- UK: +2.7%
Highest and lowest annual growth in the South West
- East Devon: +7.4%
- Torridge: -5%