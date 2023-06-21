House prices increased by 1.1% – more than the average for the South West – in Cornwall in April, new figures show.
The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 4.8% over the last year.
The average Cornwall house price in April was £318,636, Land Registry figures show – a 1.1% increase on March.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across the South West, where prices increased 0.2%, and Cornwall was above the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Cornwall rose by £14,000 – putting the area 18th among the South West’s 26 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in the region was in Swindon, where property prices increased on average by 12.4%, to £280,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Bath and North East Somerset gained 3% in value, giving an average price of £435,000.
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in Cornwall spent an average of £260,000 on their property – £11,000 more than a year ago, and £75,000 more than in April 2018.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £360,000 on average in April – 38.5% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of flats saw the biggest rise in property prices in Cornwall in April – they increased 1.5%, to £173,066 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 3.7%.
Among other types of property:
- Detached: up 1.1% monthly; up 4.9% annually; £471,572 average
- Semi-detached: up 1.2% monthly; up 5.3% annually; £310,386 average
- Terraced: up 0.9% monthly; up 4.3% annually; £251,550 average
How do property prices in Cornwall compare?
Buyers paid 2.6% less than the average price in the South West (£327,000) in April for a property in Cornwall. Across the South West, property prices are higher than those across the UK, where the average cost is £286,000.
The most expensive properties in the South West were in Cotswold – £489,000 on average, and 1.5 times the price as in Cornwall. Cotswold properties cost 2.2 times the price as homes in Plymouth (£221,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.
Factfile
Average property price in April
- Cornwall: £318,636
- The South West:£327,144
- UK: £286,489
Annual growth to April
- Cornwall: +4.8%
- The South West: +4%
- UK: +3.5%
Highest and lowest annual growth in the South West
- Swindon: +12.4%
- Bath and North East Somerset: +3%