The drop contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 4.1% annual decline.
The average Cornwall house price in November was £312,338, Land Registry figures show – a 0.9% decrease on October.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across the South West, where prices decreased 2.7%, but Cornwall was lower than the 0.8% drop for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Cornwall fell by £14,000 – putting the area 19th among the South West’s 26 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in Cornwall spent an average of £255,000 on their property – £11,000 less than a year ago, but £62,000 more than in November 2018.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £353,000 on average in November – 38.4% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest fall in property prices in Cornwall in November – they dropped 1.2% in price, to £248,010 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 4.6%.
Among other types of property:
- Detached: down 0.8% monthly; down 3.8% annually; £462,020 average
- Semi-detached: down 1% monthly; down 3.4% annually; £305,811 average
- Flats: down 0.2% monthly; down 4.9% annually; £167,064 average
How do property prices in Cornwall compare?
Buyers paid 2.2% less than the average price in the South West (£319,000) in November for a property in Cornwall. Across the South West, property prices are higher than those across the UK, where the average cost is £285,000.
The most expensive properties in the South West were in Cotswold – £509,000 on average, and 1.6 times the price as in Cornwall. Cotswold properties cost 2.4 times the price as homes in Plymouth (£213,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.
Factfile
Average property price in November
- Cornwall: £312,338
- The South West: £319,221
- UK: £284,950
Annual change to November
- Cornwall: -4.1%
- The South West: -4.1%
- UK: -2.1%
Highest and lowest annual growth in the South West
- Bath and North East Somerset: +4.6%
- Torridge: -6.7%