House prices dropped by 1.4% – more than the average for the South West – in Cornwall in February, new figures show.
But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 5.2% annual growth.
The average Cornwall house price in February was £314,387, Land Registry figures show – a 1.4% decrease on January.
Over the month, the picture was similar to that across the South West, where prices decreased 1.2%, and Cornwall underperformed compared to the 1% drop for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Cornwall rose by £15,000 – putting the area 21st among the South West’s 26 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The best annual growth in the region was in the Forest of Dean, where property prices increased on average by 14.2%, to £335,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in South Hams gained just 0.8% in value, giving an average price of £392,000.
Owners of terraced houses fared worst in Cornwall in February – they dropped 1.7% in price, to £249,329 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by 5.3%.
Among other types of property:
- Detached: down 1.1% monthly; up 5.5% annually; £465,590 average
- Semi-detached: down 1.6% monthly; up 5.7% annually; £305,603 average
- Flats: down 1.2% monthly; up 2.6% annually; £169,361 average
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in Cornwall spent an average of £257,000 on their property – £12,000 more than a year ago, and £69,000 more than in February 2018.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £356,000 on average in February – 38.5% more than first-time buyers.
How do property prices in Cornwall compare?
Buyers paid 3.7% less than the average price in the South West (£327,000) in February for a property in Cornwall. Across the South West, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost £288,000.
The most expensive properties in the South West were in Cotswold – £495,000 on average, and 1.6 times as much as more than in Cornwall. Cotswold properties cost 2.2 times as much as homes in Plymouth (£221,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in 160.
Factfile
Average property price in February
- Cornwall: £314,387
- The South West:£326,616
- UK: £287,506
Annual growth to February
- Cornwall: +5.2%
- The South West: +5.8%
- UK: +5.5%
Best and worst annual growth in the South West
- The Forest of Dean: +14.2%
- South Hams: +0.8%