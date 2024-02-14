House prices dropped by 1.3% – more than the average for the South West – in Cornwall in December, new figures show.
The drop contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 3.5% annual decline.
The average Cornwall house price in December was £309,778, Land Registry figures show – a 1.3% decrease on November.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across the South West, where prices decreased 0.5%, and Cornwall was lower than the 0.1% rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Cornwall fell by £11,000 – putting the area 18th among the South West’s 26 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in the region was in South Hams, where property prices increased on average by 5.6%, to £449,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Torridge lost 8.9% of their value, giving an average price of £303,000.
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in Cornwall spent an average of £253,300 on their property – £9,600 less than a year ago, but £62,200 more than in December 2018.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £350,000 on average in December – 38.1% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of detached houses saw the biggest fall in property prices in Cornwall in December – they dropped 1.5% in price, to £456,718 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 3.4%.
Among other types of property:
How do property prices in Cornwall compare?
Buyers paid 2.9% less than the average price in the South West (£319,000) in December for a property in Cornwall. Across the South West, property prices are higher than those across the UK, where the average cost is £285,000.
The most expensive properties in the South West were in Cotswold – £486,000 on average, and 1.6 times the price as in Cornwall. Cotswold properties cost 2.2 times the price as homes in Plymouth (£218,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.
Factfile
Average property price in December
- Cornwall: £309,778
- The South West: £318,966
- UK: £284,691
Annual change to December
- Cornwall: -3.5%
- The South West: -2.2%
- UK: -1.4%
Highest and lowest annual growth in the South West
- South Hams: +5.6%
- Torridge: -8.9%