An earthquake is reported to have struck Cornwall during the night.
People in West Cornwall have been reporting rumbles and shaking in the wake of the quake, which was reported on the volcanodiscovery.com website, which chronicles seismic events.
The “earthquake or seismic-like event” was recorded 10.7km south of Redruth at 6.38am.
The event, so far unconfirmed, is thought to have registered around 2.6 on the Richter scale.
Many respondents reported “very weak shaking”.
Did anyone in North or South East Cornwall feel the effects of this earthquake?