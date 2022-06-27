Cornwall Heritage Trust launches appeal to preserve and strengthen Cornish Mining World Heritage Site

The river running under Treffry Viaduct, the first large civil engineering structure of its kind to be built in Cornwall ( )

Cornwall Heritage Trust has launched an appeal to help conserve an internationally-important piece of mining heritage at Treffry Viaduct in the Luxulyan Valley, near St Austell.

The charity aims to raise £4000 to conserve the 19th century Crib Hut adjacent to the historic viaduct. A Scheduled Ancient Monument, Treffry is widely acknowledged for the importance of its industrial heritage and is part of the Cornish Mining World Heritage Site, as designated by UNESCO.

The 19th century Crib Hut adjacent to Treffry Viaduct, which is currently being split apart by trees in the Luxulyan Valley, near St Austell

In order to reach this ambitious goal, Cornwall Heritage Trust is looking for 10 people to join as life members in order to make the preservation of the Crib Hut their legacy.

Built between 1839 and 1842 by Joseph Thomas Treffry, the viaduct was designed to carry both trucks and water across the Luxulyan Valley for the mining industry. It is the first large civil engineering structure of its kind to be built in Cornwall and the only known viaduct in Britain to combine these two uses. The Crib Hut is thought to have been used by viaduct workers throughout the 19th century, providing welcome shelter for them to rest in during breaks.

Cornwall Heritage Trust CEO, Cathy Woolcock said: “Treffry and the Luxulyan Valley were once a hive of industry but as nature continues to reclaim the landscape, it’s also doing a great deal of damage to a precious part of Cornwall’s heritage. Trees are literally splitting the granite of the hut apart and the site is likely to become little more than a pile of rubble if we don’t act soon.”

Treffry Viaduct, a Scheduled Ancient Momument owned by Cornwall Heritage Trust

“Treffry’s historic significance is truly international so it’s incredibly important to us to protect its story for future generations. We are hugely grateful to anyone who would like to support the appeal and would love to hear from them as soon as possible.”

The appeal got off to a flying start this week with Kim Conchie, Chief Executive of Cornwall Chamber of Commerce, pledging his support and joining as a CHT life member.

Kim Conchie, Chief Executive of Cornwall Chamber of Commerce, who has pledged his support and joined as a CHT life member

Kim said: “I am delighted to be supporting Cornwall Heritage Trust in their Treffry Viaduct Crib Hut Appeal and to become the first Life Member for this project. It is the latest place to come under CHT’s care and expertise. Their sites across Cornwall are magical places which have as much resonance for our wellbeing today as they ever have done and will do.”

A lasting pledge of crucial support to Cornwall’s unique and distinct heritage, CHT life memberships are £400 and have a wealth of benefits including access to some of the most iconic and important historic places in Cornwall, guided walks, special events and much more. Those who support the Crib Hut appeal by becoming life members will also have their names on signage at the site in recognition of their commitment to this cause.