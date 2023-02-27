THE Looe 10 Miler, the third race in the Cornwall Glass Grand Prix series, took place on Sunday.
Hosted by Looe Pioneers, this race, best known for its relentless elevation, started and finished in the Millpool car park, leading competitors to an undulating route through West Looe and out onto the coastal road to Talland.
Runners were then treated to a loop around the Killigarth, Porthallow area, bringing them back down to Talland for the return leg to the finish line.
The weather conditions were likely advantageous for those braving the tough challenge, with sunshine, minimal wind and a chill in the air.
Overall winner in a time of 01:00:18 was Steve Reynolds from Truro Running Club, while the winning lady was Sarah Hoskin from Mile High in 01:08:47.