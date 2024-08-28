THE Cornwall Gleaning Project, based in Penryn, is looking for surplus apples.
The project which brings surplus food to hungry people for free picked three tonnes of apples last year which benefited food charities across Devon and Cornwall.
A spokesperson for Gleaning Cornwall said: “Apples are vitamin rich and a boost to the immune system. They are loved by young and old, and can be eaten raw, cooked or preserved making them a hugely versatile fruit.
“Perhaps your small orchard is now yielding more apples than you can use. If so you could be directly helping your community by donating your apples to Gleaning Project.”
Teams of volunteers, from the project, go out in all weathers all year round harvesting surplus crops from fields and orchards stopping it going to waste. They estimate they feed more than 12,000 people per week with the donated food.
The project was launched by Regenerative Food and Farming CIC, and is the largest gleaning group in Europe delivering salvaged food to more than 80 locations in the county including the Trussell Trust food banks, community larders and fridges and over 30 other organisations.
For more details contact Gleaning Cornwall via their website at gleaningcornwall.org.uk or via their Facebook page.