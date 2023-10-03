A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: "We have received two calls today from a child requesting the assistance of the Fire service. Both calls have been logged as hoax calls."A hoax call to any Emergency Service could cost lives; tying up valuable emergency resources and preventing them from attending a real incident. If there had been a genuine emergency, resources would have to be called in from another station further away. Putting lives at risk."Making hoax calls is illegal. People can, and have been, heavily prosecuted for making hoax calls with a fine of up to £5,000 or six months in prison."