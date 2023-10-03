Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service have issued a stern warning to the public after two hoax calls from a child.
They reported that they had received the calls from the child, requesting the assistance of the fire service, with both calls being logged as hoaxes.
It has led to the fire service warning the public that hoax calls can endanger life.
They added that if they had attended the hoax calls, it would have involved crews from other stations, and that hoax calls can lead to a substantial fine and in some cases, a jail sentence.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: "We have received two calls today from a child requesting the assistance of the Fire service. Both calls have been logged as hoax calls."A hoax call to any Emergency Service could cost lives; tying up valuable emergency resources and preventing them from attending a real incident. If there had been a genuine emergency, resources would have to be called in from another station further away. Putting lives at risk."Making hoax calls is illegal. People can, and have been, heavily prosecuted for making hoax calls with a fine of up to £5,000 or six months in prison."