A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: "Two appliances from Bodmin Fire Station attended this incident.
"It involved a large agricultural tractor in a field, which on arrival was well alight.
"Crews used two hose reel, two breathing apparatus, and one main jet to extinguish the fire."