Cornwall establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Cornwall drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond
Friday 23rd September 2022 8:49 am
Bowgie Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at West Pentire Road, Crantock, Newquay, Cornwall was given the score after assessment on September 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Cornwall's 543 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 390 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.