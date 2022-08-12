Cornwall establishment given new food hygiene rating

Cornwall establishment given new food hygiene ratingA Cornwall drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Friday 12th August 2022
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
Ship Inn Pentewan, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Ship Inn, 31 West End, Pentewan, St Austell was given the score after assessment on July 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Cornwall's 547 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 397 (73%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.