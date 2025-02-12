A CORNWALL councillor has expressed his delight as the one-eyed cat belonging to him and his partner was found after ten days missing.
The half-blind black beauty, called Colin, who also has a slight facial disfigurement from an accident when younger, disappeared from the home of Cllr Leigh Frost, the Cornwall Council member for Bodmin St Petroc on Saturday, February 1.
While kind-hearted members of the public assisted Cllr Frost and his partner with the search for the missing pet in and around the area of Barn Lane, ten days had elapsed by the time of any confirmed sightings.
To the shock of Cllr Frost, Colin wasn’t located in a nearby house or property on a nearby road - but at a pub a mile away.
Colin had managed to venture to the Borough Arms pub in Dunmere, where members of staff took care of the friendly feline unaware of the adventure he had been on. Several days after Colin’s initial disappearance, they put up a social media post asking for information on a ‘very hungry one-eyed cat’ that had paid the venue a visit.
After the intervention of an eagle-eyed resident who identified that it looked a lot like Colin, cat and councillor were reunited.
Cllr Frost was full of praise for the staff at the Borough Arms for taking care of Colin while the mystery of the missing moggy was solved. He said: “The rumours of Colin’s demise have been greatly exaggerated. After ten days of worrying everyone up, it’s turns out he was down the Borough Arms enjoying a pint!
“Thank you so much to everyone that has been keeping an eye out for us, and to the Borough for looking after him, also a big thanks to Alison Pearn to pointing me to their post asking for information on a cat they’d found.”