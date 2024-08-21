CORNWALL Council has issued a warning to visitors parking their cars on double-yellow lines outside a Bodmin attraction.
The ‘dangerous’ parking of vehicles on Berrycoombe Road, outside of Bodmin Jail has been recently criticised by the MP for North Cornwall, Ben Maguire. He called for Cornwall Council to take further action and enforcement.
Despite the council instructing their enforcement officers to patrol the area, residents have reported that instances of ‘dangerous’ parking has continued, including the removal of cones laid out to prevent parking at a corner limiting visibility.
After local outcry of the issue, Bodmin Jail issued a request to visitors to seek parking elsewhere. In a social media graphic, they said: “Dear inmates, we cannot wait to lock you up and make your incarceration easier. For parking, we recommend using the town car parks or our friends at Sainsburys. It would mean a lot to us and our neighbours. Thanks so much.”
A spokesperson for Cornwall Council said: “The Council is aware of the issue and is prioritising the area with a recent patrol by civil enforcement officers resulting in the issuing of 20 penalty charge notices.”
Bodmin Jail did not respond to a request for comment.