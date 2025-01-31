THERE is no planning restriction preventing a fuel station in Bodmin from being open for 24 hours a day.
That’s the verdict of Cornwall Council planning department after an application by Motor Fuel Groups, concerning its Morrisons branded fuel station on Priory Road, in Bodmin.
After the application seeking a certificate of lawfulness for the proposal, Cornwall Council concluded that since permission was originally granted for the construction of a Safeways supermarket and adjoining fuel station on the site in 1992, there has been no restriction in place preventing its opening hours.
Bodmin Town Council said it supported the application, however at a recent planning meeting said it was concerned over the potential 24 hour sale of alcohol, but there was no planning reason it could use to object.