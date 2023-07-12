Cllr Donnithorne said there were some changes coming to that system which could save drivers more money. “I’ve always made it clear I want this to be evidence and data-led and we’ll keep this under constant review, but one of the things I’ve picked up on is that the multi-use session tickets – which are really useful as a way of passing on discounts – are for selected long-stay car parks. We are very close to being able to put that back to being a zonal approach, so you can buy them for all Zone A car parks, Zone B car parks and Zone C car parks. So if you go to Gylly Beach on the weekend and then to one of the Truro car parks and then to one of the Zone A car parks in Falmouth you can draw down your bundle tickets rather than having to select each car park individually. I think that will make another significant benefit to residents.”