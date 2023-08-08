Conservative councillor John Conway said: “I concur with Tim. The secrecy itself asks more questions. Members [councillors] are responsible for policy, why do senior officers appear to be covering their tracks, did they exceed their authority? We as councillors have always been told that all emails on Cornwall Council computers are subject to FOI. If there is nothing untoward why are the emails being withheld? If you were to FOI my emails on a given subject would the officers be so keen to withhold them?”