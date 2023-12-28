As we enter 2024, many will be considering their New Year’s resolutions, and Cornwall Council are hoping to do their bit by helping residents achieve their goals.
Healthy Cornwall is part of Cornwall Council’s public health service and has launched a new campaign called ‘Get Healthy Cornwall’ to support residents with their resolutions and live a happier, healthier lifestyle all year round.
Regardless of age and ability, the programme offers a range of information, tools and advice covering five key areas: weight management; healthy eating; physical activity; stopping smoking; and healthy pregnancy.
There are several in-person sessions on offer, covering a range of goals. These inlcude:
Argyle FIT - Weight Loss Football League
Free Kids Activity Clubs for Primary School Children
Healthy Lifestyles Support and Weigh-In Sessions
Walking for Health
Ready, Steady...Grow - Antenatal and Postnatal Health & Wellbeing Sessions.
‘Ready, Steady, Eat’ – Session to support you through the journey of starting your baby on solid foods.
Healthy Cornwall also offers remote help including online healthy weight programmes for adults and families and its ‘Smokefree’ text message service, which offers regular support via text message for those trying to quit smoking (just text SMOKEFREE to 82228).
Dr Ruth Goldstein, assistant director of public health at Cornwall Council, said: “The team at Healthy Cornwall knows that making lifestyle changes can be difficult, especially at this time of year when the nights are dark, the weather isn't brilliant and some of us just want to hibernate.
“This is why they’ve tried to make it as easy as possible to access convenient healthy lifestyle programmes and advice, which is almost always free of charge.
“So, my message to everyone is to ‘get healthy, Cornwall’ and take just five minutes to check out what’s available on the website – you never know, it might change your life!”
Cllr Dr Andy Virr, portfolio holder for adults and public health, added:
“I am very proud of the fantastic work that Healthy Cornwall does to make sure there is a wide range of help and support available for anyone who wants to set healthy lifestyle goals.
“Not only will these activities, drop-in sessions and programmes help with your physical health, they often provide a chance to socialise and meet new people as well, which can be a huge boost to mental health.”