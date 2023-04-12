Community projects helping to tackle climate change could be eligible for up to £5,000 in funding from Cornwall Council and Crowdfunder.
The two organisations are working together and encouraging community projects which are helping tackle climate change or boost nature recovery to bid for a cash injection of up to £5,000 from the Cornwall Climate and Nature Fund.
The fund is aimed at supporting Cornwall to become carbon neutral, help nature recover and protect biodiversity in land, rivers and seas.
One project that has already benefitted is the Perranporth Life Saving Club which wanted to install solar panels to reduce their carbon footprint and fuel costs so they could spend more resources on training lifeguards and beach safety.
They successfully raised over £12,000, including £5,000 from the Cornwall Climate and Nature Fund.
Cllr Martyn Alvey, Cornwall’s cabinet member for environment and climate change, said:
“Do you have an idea to help Cornwall tackle climate change and need some funding to help turn your idea into a reality?
“Whether you want to plant a community garden, install renewable energy at your premises, protect local wildlife, or help local people connect with nature, this funding can help get you started.
"Have a look at the criteria and see if your project could benefit from the Cornwall Climate and Nature Fund.”
Simon Deverell, co-founder and creative director at Crowdfunder, said:
"Our continued partnership with Cornwall Council will ensure that grassroots environmental projects get the funding they need to make a positive impact in Cornwall.
“We've seen some fantastic eco causes in Cornwall, from surf clubs to community orchards, so we're looking forward to seeing even more projects over the coming year."
Applications are invited from all sectors but priority is being given to projects showing a strong community impact and which promote public access.
Grants will be allocated once the applicant has reached 25% of their target from a minimum of 25 unique backers.