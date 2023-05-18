In 2021, it was announced that Ships and Castles in Falmouth, leisure centres in Wadebridge, Launceston and Saltash and the hydrotherapy pool in St Austell were all under threat after GLL said it could no longer keep them open. All the facilities were owned by Cornwall Council and operated by GLL under a contract with the council. In stating that it could no longer run the services, GLL was not in breach of its contract which was set up on the basis that it could ask to alter it at any time.