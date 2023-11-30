Residents are being asked for their views on proposals to make parking more affordable for those who need to regularly park in a Council car park.
A consultation has been launched today (Thursday, November 30) on plans which will cut the cost of a seasonal parking ticket by 50% for Cornwall residents.
Available for drivers who live in Cornwall for at least six months of the year, the Resident Season Ticket can be bought to cover a six, seven or 12 month time period. Tickets are valid for use in one specified car park and beneficial for people who regularly need to park during the week.
An example of the cost of the Resident Season Ticket based on current prices:
• St Agnes, Tregantle, Camborne and Cawsand - £100 for six months and £200 for a year.
• St Austell, Redruth, Launceston, Bodmin and Penryn - £153 for six months and £288 for a year.
• Truro, St Ives, Falmouth and Bude - £255 for six months and £480 for a year.
The proposals also seek to introduce a trial for overnight motorhome parking at The Crescent car park in Bude. Available to fully self-contained motorhomes, a specific tariff will apply, set in line with fees charged by other local providers.
Other proposals are:
• Old Bridge Street car park, Truro – to extend the maximum stay duration in this short stay car park, with an associated increase in charges after three hours.
• Church Street car park, Falmouth – to remove the Reserved Parking Permit option.
Richard Williams-Pears, Cornwall Council cabinet portfolio holder for transport, said: “We remain committed to putting the infrastructure in place to make it easier for people to choose more sustainable options for how they travel. Road transport makes up about 25% of Cornwall’s carbon emissions and so we all need to look at the journeys we make and the impact this has.
“However, we also know that there are residents who have no option but to drive and regularly park in one of our car parks – for example for work, or because there is no on-street parking near their home. And so, we’ve listened to what people have said and are proposing the Resident Season Ticket as a result.
“Drivers can continue to benefit from the JustPark ‘multi use’ sessions which also vastly bring down the cost. Up until now the ‘multi use’ sessions have been valid for one car park however – in response to feedback – we are making changes to the system which will enable drivers to use their sessions across all Cornwall Council car parks.”
The consultation closes on 21 December 2023 – read the full details of the proposed amendments and how to have your say. Information is also available in libraries and Cornwall Council car parks across Cornwall.