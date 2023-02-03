Cornwall Council has revealed how much it will cost to park in Cornwall's town centres as part of new proposals.
The local authority is proposing to overhaul parking tariffs across Cornwall, reducing 120 different tariffs across the 135 car parks to just three.
Zone A car parks, in the areas most likely to be frequented by tourists in the summer, will be the most expensive zone with a sliding scale used for the other two zones; meaning that Zone B and Zone C will be cheaper.
The Council has previously said that it has based the zones each car park is in on data regarding their usage.
However, the proposed new charges have caused some concerns with proposals to start charging to park in the evening in Zone A car parks being one key factor. Critics say that this will not help towns that are trying to encourage more people to use businesses in the evenings. In addition, parking charges on Sunday will also be introduced.
In some areas, the new charges will mean that parking rates increase by as much as 400 percent. The council has said that people can further reduce charges by buying season tickets or rover passes.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service says that the parking tariffs are set to be discussed by Cornwall Council’s Cabinet when it meets next week and will be asked to support them ahead of public consultation which will start on March 2 and finish on March 23. If the new charges are approved they would be implemented in May 2023.
Zone A Car Parks (Year Round)
30mins (short stay only) £1.30; 1hour £2.20; 2hours £4.40; 3hours £5.50; 4hours £6.50; All day 9am to 6pm £10; Evening 6pm to midnight £2.50
Caffa Mill Pill, Fowey
Zone A/B Car Parks (Zone A in Summer, Zone B in Winter)
30mins (short stay only) £1.30; 1hour £2.20; 2hours £4.40; 3hours £5.50; 4hours £6.50; All day 9am to 6pm £10; Evening 6pm to midnight £2.50 in Summer.
Reducing to 30mins (short stay only) 60p; 1hour £1; 2hours £2.40; 3hours £3.60; 4hours £4.80; All day £6 in Winter.
Readymoney, Fowey
Riverbank, Looe
Millpool, Looe
Seaton Park, Seaton
The Bridge, Seaton
The Beach, Seaton
Zone B Car Parks
30mins (short stay only) 60p; 1hour £1; 2hours £2.40; 3hours £3.60; 4hours £4.80; All day £6
Belle Vue East, Saltash
Westbourne, Liskeard
Alexandra Square, Saltash
New Road North, Callington
Belle Vue West, Saltash
Tamar Street, Torpoint
Cattle Market, Liskeard
Dennison Road, Bodmin
Fore Street, Bodmin
Victoria Square, Bodmin
Zone B/C Car Parks
30mins (short stay only) 60p; 1hour £1; 2hours £2.40; 3hours £3.60; 4hours £4.80; All day £6 in Summer.
Reducing to 30mins (short stay) 50p; 1hour 90p; 2hours £1.50; 3hours £2; 4hours £2.50; All day £5.50 in Winter.
Piggy Lane, Wadebridge
Zone C Car Parks
30mins (short stay) 50p; 1hour 90p; 2hours £1.50; 3hours £2; 4hours £2.50; All day £5.50
Rapsons, Liskeard
Tregantle, Torpoint
Cawsand
Downderry Broadsyard