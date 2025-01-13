CORNWALL Council are this month set to implement a trial change to a troublesome road junction within Saltash.
Since the opening of the retail development in Gilston Road in 2019, the local community have reported substantial traffic issues for vehicles looking to leave Gilston Road onto Callington Road.
Now, a new trial - which will prevent all vehicles turning right out of the junction - is to be implemented from January 28 through to July 31.
This means traffic leaving Gilston Road will be forced to turn left and travel towards the Pilmere roundabout.
Benefits of the trial would be to reduce queuing times for those looking to leave Gilston Road, particularly at busy periods of the day when wait times can be excessive.
A statement from Cornwall Council read: “In response to concerns from the local community about congestion and safety on Gilston Road, we have agreed to temporarily restrict traffic from turning right at the junction with the B3271/Callington Road.
“From January 28, traffic leaving Gilston Road will be directed onto Pillmere roundabout. Temporary signage will be in place to encourage traffic heading to the A38 west to travel via Burraton Road.
“Monitoring will take place throughout the six-month trial to assess the impact of traffic movements in the area and level of community support for making the changes permanent.”
Among those who have been looking into improving the junction for some time is Martin Worth, Cornwall councillor for Saltash Trematon and Landrake, who said: “This has been a long-term challenge for Cornwall Council, Saltash Town Council, residents and businesses and we have all acknowledged we have to do something.
“There were several choices that were put to the local Cornwall councillors and the Saltash town councillors and, being frank, other than knocking the junction down and starting again, which isn’t an option, we have to do what is realistic.
“This is a trial, which we are putting in place to see if this helps alleviate the issues at Gilston Road, but it will also have an impact on traffic flow onto Carkeel roundabout.
“We have to appreciate that all these things link together and can’t be taken into isolation. Because it’s a trial, we do have some flexibility with this, plus it’s also reversable, but we’re not going to stop it after a week because we have to give it time to bed in.
“It is, however, part of this bigger situation about how it relates to the A38, Carkeel roundabout and the changes that will be implemented soon with the new roundabouts at Stoketon Cross.”
Cllr Worth added: “What this shows is we are at least doing something. Lots of people have offered solutions, but this trial is what our traffic engineers and safety surveys have given us. There are other complications to consider as well with major services under that junction, so it’s not as simple as ‘let’s make it a bit wider’.
“We were also conscious that all of this needed to be in place before the major tunnel works and that’s been the catalyst to make it all happen.”