“We want to encourage people to travel in ways that are safe, sustainable, and healthy. In many places, inappropriate speed limits make movement dangerous where people live, work, and play - particularly for vulnerable road users such as children and elderly people. “Residents in the pilot areas told us that this is an important issue for our communities who want to see lower speeds on residential roads. We know that lower speeds mean fewer serious accidents, but it can also contribute to improving air quality and combating climate change.”