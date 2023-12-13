Amanda White, Interim Head of Adopt South West, said: "I am absolutely delighted to welcome our new colleagues to Adopt South West, and look forward to supporting children and families across Cornwall, and the Isles of Scilly.” Since becoming a regional agency, Adopt South West has prepared over 450 adoptive families to parent our children, with over 500 children achieving permanence through adoption. It has supported over 2,000 adoptive families over the last five years. "Cornwall joining Adopt South West will see experienced and knowledgeable Cornwall adoption staff join us who will support us to provide the already established high standard of adoption services across our regions,” says Amanda.