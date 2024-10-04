CORNWALL Airport Newquay is ‘flying high’ after receiving a prestigious award.
The facility has been awarded the top prize in the small airport category at the Airports UK Health & Safety Week Awards 2024.
The awards, sponsored by Leidos and supported by the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), celebrate outstanding health and safety initiatives in airports across the UK.
Cornwall Airport Newquay’s submission showcased its initiatives across three key areas, which included personal protective equipment, working at height and airside environment safety for staff and passengers — all of which contributed to its win.
The recognition follows UK Airports Health and Safety Week, which took place earlier this year, from May 13 to 19.
Andrew Boomer, the operations director of Cornwall Airport Newquay, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to receive this prestigious award.
“Health and safety are paramount in everything we do, and this accolade is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team.
“At Cornwall Airport Newquay, we strive to create a safe and secure environment for all our passengers, staff, and partners, and it's fantastic to see those efforts recognised on a national level.”
Baroness Ruby McGregor-Smith CBE, the chair of Airports UK, said: “The health and safety of passengers, staff, and local communities is the number one priority for airports across the country.
“These health and safety awards highlight the ongoing commitment of our airports to create healthier, safer aviation environments. Congratulations to all of the winners and those who were highly commended.”
Neil Gray from the CAA, co-chair of the judging panel, praised the quality of this year’s entries.
Neil said: “These were extremely difficult decisions this year, with amazing entries from airports all over the UK. Airports are key parts of the country’s infrastructure, and ensuring the safety of passengers and employees is the highest priority.”
A spokesperson for Cornwall Airport Newquay added: “The airport team remains committed to maintaining and exceeding the standards, ensuring Cornwall Airport Newquay is not only a gateway to the world, but also a leader in creating a safe and welcoming environment.”