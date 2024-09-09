Lewis said: “I never thought I’d be a recipient of your care, never. There is something about this charity and something about Cornwall, and when you bring it together, the achievements and the future that it’s planning for with a second helicopter, it’s really ambitious, and we need that in Cornwall. I’m amazed by how many calls you go to every month, there is so much reliance on that one aircraft and it’s such a vital resource for our county. I’m a very, very proud supporter and I can’t thank you enough for what you’ve done for my family.”