A CORNISH veteran is looking to a brighter future thanks to the help of SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity.
Originally from Saltash, Michael Vickery served with exemplary service as a Lance Corporal in the Corps of Royal Signals from 1963 to 1971.
However, after his role with the Armed Forces came to an end, Michael’s life took a turn for the worse, losing his home, his marriage, his health, as well as his self-confidence. He was on the verge of being homeless, alone, and afraid of what would come next, but through charities like SSAFA, his foundation and his dignity have since been restored.
For years, Michael has been going to Battling On and Man Down, Cornwall-based organisations that provide veterans with a safe and quiet environment to confront their physical and mental struggles and connect with other veterans.
These organisations have been crucial for him, often his only sources of human connection. This is where Michael met Trish Allwood, the Branch Secretary for SSAFA Cornwall.
He believes if he had not met Trish, who connected him with his caseworker Steve Meakin, his deteriorating conditions may have reached a point of no return.
SSAFA helped supply Michael with white goods and furniture for his new home in Liskeard, secured by Cornwall Homechoice, in conjunction with another military charity, as well as helping him address other issues, including finding necessary dental treatment.
A SSAFA spokesperson said: “We know about the unique demands of service life, whether in the UK or overseas, and we continue to meet the demand for support to enable the entire Armed Forces family to thrive. SSAFA understands that behind every uniform is a person and we are here for that person and their family, any time they need us and in any way they need us.”