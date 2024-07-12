A brand new play ‘Samson & Delilah’ is being produced by Collective Arts, the theatre company that created the renowned WW1 experience ‘The Trench’.
A broad comedy mixed with a healthy dose of tragedy, ‘Samson & Delilah’ is a silly, bawdy and (mostly) historical show that will entertain the whole family.
The play is set during the backdrop of the Spanish Armadas and is a story of how Spain very nearly invaded England. Cornwall had a huge part in that story with the only known landings.
Featuring a professional core of actors and community performers from across Cornwall, this is a large scale tour travelling to small scale venues.
The tour winds its way along Cornish coastal communities that the Spanish sailed past or raided, and each venue has a different story - from Mousehole where the first houses were burned, through Penryn where the Cornish Tudor players and Spanish finally meet, and ending the tour at St Mawes Castle.
Audiences will get an insight into the role their communities played during these troubled times.
As part of this Cornish Tudor history we meet a variety of characters - the Killigrew's of Falmouth, the Godolphin's near Helston, the Spanish themselves, Queen Elizabeth I, Sir Walter Raleigh and other notables of the time. The Elizabethan players of Penryn tell the story of Samson & Delilah and the two worlds of the Cornish and Spanish are about to collide both on and off the stage.
Jason Squibb, Artistic Director for Collective Arts, explains how the story came about. “I kept bumping into this tale from time to time, but never thought much about it. Then a couple of years ago I came across it again, in a pamphlet by Elizabethan playwright, Thomas Heywood entitled 'An Apology for Actors.'
“Heywood mentioned ‘a strange accident happening at a play’ sometime in the late 1590's when a Spanish vessel sailed up the river towards Penryn, and undiscovered the Spaniards came in to the town intending to take it. They found it deserted. Suddenly drums, trumpets and loud noises came from somewhere nearby.
“The Spaniards thought it was an approaching Cornish army and high-tailed it back to their ship and no harm was done. The townspeople were actually putting on a play about St Sampson and the Spaniards had arrived right on cue! We've changed it to a play about Samson & Delilah, not the easiest story to tell but a classic all the same.”
The tour plays at a variety of Cornish venues, both indoor and outdoor, giving greater relevance and meaning to our harbours, villages, castles, beacons and abandoned ruins. We want to connect our communities along the Armada route.
Collective Arts are also looking for a cast of community performers. A large cast of 30 people plus is required and hopefuls will be supported by a professional team.
Rehearsals for young performers aged 12+ will take place every Saturday throughout August. Different groups of children will play different venues, so can schedule around the person’s availability. Cast members only perform at one venue, request the nearest one to you on the tour and the theatre company will try and visit you there. Children must be chaperoned my a parent at all times.
Rehearsals for adults aged 18 will take place from Monday, July 29 through to September 3, and you will be required either one or two days per week, depending on availability and role offered. Then touring from September 4 until the September 29.
If hopefuls have never toured before then this provides an excellent opportunity to hit the road, play at a variety of venues, and give greater relevance and meaning to harbours, villages, castles, beacons and abandoned ruins around the area. A contribution to petrol expenses will be available.