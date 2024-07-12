As part of this Cornish Tudor history we meet a variety of characters - the Killigrew's of Falmouth, the Godolphin's near Helston, the Spanish themselves, Queen Elizabeth I, Sir Walter Raleigh and other notables of the time. The Elizabethan players of Penryn tell the story of Samson & Delilah and the two worlds of the Cornish and Spanish are about to collide both on and off the stage.