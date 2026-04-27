A Cornish rowing club is preparing for one of its most exciting appearances yet at the World Pilot Gig Championships, which takes place from May 1 to 3 on the Isles of Scilly.
This year marks a significant milestone for Looe Rowing Club as it enters an Under 25 crew at the championships for the very first time.
The category, open to rowers aged 25 and under, is a relatively recent addition to the event and provides an important pathway for developing young talent within the sport.
A club spokesperson said: “We’re incredibly proud to be fielding an Under 25 crew at Scilly for the first time,” said a club spokesperson.
“These are the next generation of Looe rowers, and to have them competing at this level is a huge moment for the club and the wider community.”
The debut has been made possible in part thanks to the support of Huxter and Davy Opticians, whose sponsorship will help offset the significant costs of transporting gigs, equipment and crews to the Isles of Scilly.
Alongside the exciting debut, Looe’s formidable Men’s A crew will return to defend their extraordinary record as six-time World Champions. Having dominated the Open Men’s category in recent years, they head back to St Mary’s as one of the crews to beat.
Their continued success has cemented Looe’s reputation as one of the leading clubs in gig rowing, with the Men’s A crew carrying the pride and expectations of the town once again onto the world stage. The Ladies Veterans A crew will also be competing.
The World Pilot Gig Championships, first held in 1990, has grown into one of the most celebrated events in the rowing calendar, attracting crews from across the UK and internationally.
Racing begins on Friday evening with the veterans’ categories, followed by the Open races across Saturday and Sunday.
A representative from Huxter and Davy Opticians said: "We are delighted to be supporting Looe Rowing Club at this year's World Championships.
"To sponsor both a brand-new Under 25 crew in their first-ever World Championships and an experienced Ladies Vets A side is a real honour. We wish all of the crews the very best of luck — and we'll be cheering them on from home!"
For more information about the event, visit www.wpgc.uk or follow the World Pilot Gig Championships on Facebook at facebook.com/WorldPilotGigsChampionship.
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