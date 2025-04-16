THE popular Edgcumbe Arms pub in Cremyll was forced to close its doors on Tuesday after flooding caused by torrential rain once again hit the area.
The pub has blamed South West Water for what they describe as a ‘shocking drainage system’ that regularly fails during periods of heavy rain.
Outlining the issue on their official Facebook page, it read: “We very much hope South West Water and Source for Business will sort out their shocking drainage system in Cremyll very soon, as every year this happens due to neglect of their waste and stormwater system.”
Already staff have been in contact with those who have bookings to inform them that the pub will be closed until Friday.
Posting a picture of ducks outside the pub on Wednesday, the Edgcumbe Arms wrote: “The only customers we were able to serve following our flood.
“All being well, we will be back open on Friday at 11am, thanks so much for the all kind messages of support, which are hugely appreciated. Thanks must also go to St Austell Brewery for the rapid clean up assistance.”
Special thanks were given to local County Councillor, Kate Ewert and South East Cornwall MP, Anna Gelderd for supporting the pub’s battle with South West Water to improve the waste water system in Cremyll and getting Cornwall Council to sort the surface water drains.
News that the pub will be open ahead of what should be a busy Easter period will be welcomed.
South West Water, however, have since explained the cause of the flood, which they say has now been dealt with.
A spokesperson for the water company said: “Our teams have cleared a blockage near the Edgecumbe Arms that was caused by a build-up of fats, oils and grease. The flooding has now stopped and we are carrying out CCTV surveys of the sewers to check for any further issues.”