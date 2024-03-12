A number of producers from Cornwall were invited to Westminster last week to bring a taste of Cornwall to Parliament.
The event coincided with St Piran’s celebrations and saw producers from across the county display their wares.
In attendance were Cornish Charcuterie from the Norton Barton Artisan Food Village near Bude, Tarquin’s Gin from Padstow, St Austell Brewery and Cornish Orchards near Liskeard.
MP for North Cornwall Scott Mann said: “It’s always a shame when St Piran’s Day falls on a day when I am in Westminster, but that doesn’t stop my MP colleagues and I bringing the festival spirit to London. This year we hosted a celebration of Cornish produce in Parliament - The Taste of Cornwall. Two producers were welcomed into Parliament from each constituency.
“I nominated Cornish Charcuterie from the Norton Barton Artisan Food Village near Bude, and Tarquin’s Gin from down Padstow. We had a get together after votes for a sing song with Cornish colleagues, the Cornish diaspora, and other invited guests.
“Thank you to Richard, Fionagh, Chris and Tarquin for their generosity and for making the journey up to London and thank you to everyone who helped organise the event.”
Head cider maker Chris Newton from Cornish Orchard was among those to attend and provided a talk on their product and how it is made.
MP for South East Cornwall Sheryll Murray said: “I would particularly like to thank Cornish Orchards from South East Cornwall for coming to Westminster and taking part.
“The cider was very popular among all those who sampled it and it was good to have the head cider maker Chris Newton who was able to explain the production techniques they use to make this excellent product.”
The day ended with all joining together in song with Cornish colleagues, the Cornish diaspora, and other invited guests.