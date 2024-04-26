THE education charity the Prince’s Teaching Institute (PTI) presented the Primary Impact Award trophy to Calstock Community Primary School today (April 26).
The school also received a £5,000 cheque for winning the inaugural award.
The PTI’s Primary Impact Award promotes and celebrates excellence in primary leadership, recognising primary schools that put quality subject teaching at the heart of the classroom.
In a ceremony held this afternoon at the school, Patrick Wigg, chief operating officer of the PTI presented the teachers and students of Calstock Community Primary School with their reward. The ceremony was a celebration of the tireless efforts and commitment of teachers at Calstock Community Primary School, whose mission it is to shape the minds and futures of the next generation.
Calstock Community Primary School was nominated for the journey the school has made to innovate and improve the teaching of geography across the school and federation.
