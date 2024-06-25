A CORNISH pasty maker has announced a new collaboration which crosses the most strict of culinary divides - featuring flavours from Devon.
Warren’s Bakery, has announced a new pork and cider pasty, with the red cider used in the new product coming as part of a collaboration with Devon cider producer Sandford Orchards.
It is already available in all of the bakery’s 39 stores across Cornwall, Wales and the South East.
Shane Duheame, shop manager at Warrens Bakery Cullompton, says: “We are delighted to have worked with Sandford Orchards to create this fabulous summer pasty. Sandford Orchards is based in the oldest working cider mill in the country and produces real cider using traditional methods and apples from ancient local orchards, in Devon’s cider heartlands.
“Just like Warrens Bakery, they have their roots in the South West, so they were the obvious choice to add a cider zing to our pork pasty. This collaboration brings together Cornwall and Devon in a pasty and showcases the best of the South West!”
Shane continues: “While famed for our traditional Cornish pasty, we love to innovate and wanted to create something a little different to the usual pasty flavours this summer. This new pasty is made with a delicious hand crimped flaky pastry case, complete with a sage and rusk topping and is packed full of juicy pork, apple, potato and onion, all enhanced with a generous helping of Devon Red cider.”
Barny Butterfield, Founder of Sandford Orchards, adds: “Pork and apples have always been a winning combination and we are delighted that our Devon Red Cider is adding an extra apple hit to this tasty new pasty. For centuries, a pasty and pint of cider has been considered the perfect pairing for a Westcountry summer lunch.
“Now the team at Warrens Bakery has brought that tradition bang up to date with their newest pasty recipe and we love it! We think it’s going to be hugely popular and perhaps even put pasties on the radar for those who have so far been ignorant of this historic local delicacy.”