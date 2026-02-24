A NORTH Cornwall local has fulfilled his childhood dream by swapping life as part of an ambulance crew to train as a doctor.
Finlay Maguire is one step closer to achieving his life-long ambition thanks to a new scholarship at the University of Exeter Medical School.
Finlay, who grew up near Padstow, qualified as a paramedic in 2021 after training at St George’s, University of London. He then returned to Cornwall, working out of Newquay ambulance station for two and a half years.
During this time, Finlay was part of a paramedic team who fundraised and drove an ambulance to war-torn Ukraine from Saltash, providing medical training to emergency responders working in extremely challenging conditions. The team went on to train almost 170 firefighters in first aid while missile strikes were ongoing.
Finlay said: “I love being a paramedic and I’ve learned so much from the role. I’m incredibly grateful for my time working for both the London Ambulance Service and the South Western Ambulance Service, which required very different skills and experiences. It was especially meaningful to work in the place where I grew up and give something back to the community.
“However, my passion for medicine means I want to keep learning and continually improve as a clinician. I want to be the best healthcare professional I can be, and spending time around hospitals further inspired me to train as a doctor.”
His passion for helping to save lives was first sparked during summers working as a lifeguard on Cornish beaches. Now, thanks to the University of Exeter’s Fozzard Scholarship, Finlay is set to study for a degree in medicine.
The scholarship supports medical students who have grown up in Devon or Cornwall and who commit to a career in medicine for a minimum of five years. Priority is given to those studying medicine as a second degree. The scholarship was established through a legacy from Connie White (née Fozzard), a Cornwall resident who led an influential career in medicine and died after a short illness in 2021, aged 88.
Finlay, who attended Wadebridge School, said: “Things happen for a reason. The University of Exeter is where I had always wanted to study, so it feels incredibly special to finally be here. I’m absolutely loving the course so far.
“The scholarship has made a huge difference. It means I don’t need to take on as much paid work during term time. I still do a small number of paramedic shifts each month, with more during the holidays, but the financial pressure has been massively reduced.
“The day I received the call to say I’d been awarded the scholarship was one of the most special moments of my journey into medicine. Learning more about Connie’s legacy, and knowing it is a Cornish-based scholarship, has made it feel even more meaningful. I’m incredibly grateful for the support.”
Finlay hopes to continue working in emergency medicine, potentially within pre-hospital care or as part of an air ambulance team.
