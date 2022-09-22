Baytree Candies in Looe was set up by Brian and Lesley Gibson in 1967 after they had been trying to open the South West’s first Thorntons Toffee Shop, but since Thorntons were not interested in expanding south of Bristol, Lesley found an old recipe for fudge. Before they knew it, the pair and their team (including Peter) were having to move to a bigger premisis, where they remain today, to expand the operation aloowing them to produce more amazing products.