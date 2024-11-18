A NUMBER of leisure centres across Cornwall are set to offer free activities to non-members.
To mark Social Enterprise Day on 21 November, all Better leisure centres throughout Cornwall will be giving out free one day passes entitling non-members to a wide range of free activities during a celebratory open weekend on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 November.
These include gym sessions, a variety of fitness classes, family swimming and swimming taster sessions for all ages.
Operating under the Better brand, GLL is a not-for-profit worker’s cooperative that runs nine leisure centres on behalf of Cornwall Council. These are situated in Bude, Saltash, Liskeard, Bodmin, St Austell, Newquay, Truro, Helston and St Ives.
“The Open Weekend is a wonderful opportunity to visit your local leisure centre for free and discover what’s on offer,” said James Curry, Head of Service for GLL in Cornwall.
“As a social enterprise, we are a community service that promotes and delivers the many benefits of being more active. Healthy bodies and healthy minds are synonymous so we cater for all ages – from the very young to older, more mature people who may be living with long-term health conditions.
“The importance of learning to swim in a county like ours cannot be underestimated and that’s why we’ll be providing free swim school tasters for adults and children throughout the weekend.
“Almost all our centres have just been refurbished with brand new equipment, vibrant colour schemes and a much-improved look and feel.
“Fitness shouldn’t be left until January – especially when it can be kickstarted in November for free.”