LEISURE centres across Cornwall are diving into action to support Swim22, a nationwide initiative raising funds for leading charity Diabetes UK.
The participating ‘Better’ leisure centres involved in the initiative are Bude, Bodmin, Helston, Liskeard, Newquay, Saltash, St Austell, St Ives and Truro.
The challenge, now into its second year, invites participants to swim an incredible 22 miles – the equivalent of crossing the English Channel – over a 12-week period.
Whether tackling the distance in one go or spreading it out across multiple sessions, swimmers of all abilities can take part, all while supporting a vital cause.
With the backing of Cornwall’s leisure centres, Swim22 aims to encourage people to stay active, improve their wellbeing, and contribute to Diabetes UK’s essential work in research, care, and support for those living with diabetes.
Participants can dive into Swim22 between March 22 and June 22 and can take on the challenge at their own pace, either in their local pool or the open water.
In February, Diabetes UK revealed new data which sets out the scale of the diabetes crisis in the UK. There are now 4.6-million people in the UK with a diagnosis of diabetes, up from 4.4-million from last year and an all-time high.
An estimated 6.3-million people are living with non-diabetic hyperglycaemia, commonly known as pre-diabetes, and a further 1.3-million with undiagnosed type 2 diabetes. This means more than 12-million people in the UK – or one in five UK adults – have either diabetes or prediabetes.
Without the right care and support, people with all types of diabetes can be at risk of developing serious complications such as amputations, strokes and heart attacks.
Commenting on the campaign, James Curry, GLL’s head of service in Cornwall, said: “Diabetes is one of the fastest growing chronic conditions in the world. We also know that weight loss can, in many cases, help to lower blood sugar levels and even put type 2 diabetes into remission.
“Not only do we support the important research work that Diabetes UK undertakes, but we also want to encourage those living in our local communities to use our facilities to help improve their health and wellbeing. Taking part in the Swim22 challenge is a fantastic way to stay motivated, raise funds for a worthy cause and support health and weight loss goals.”
In addition to the original 22-mile distance, there are two other challenges to choose from. Participants can do ‘The Half’, an impressive 11 miles that will see them swim half the distance to France. More experienced swimmers may wish to take on ‘The Double’ – swimming 44 miles, the equivalent of swimming to France and back again.
There are some amazing fundraising rewards on offer for challengers, including a Swim22 tote bag, three unique distance medals, and a limited-edition towel for anyone who reaches specific fundraising milestones for Diabetes UK.
To register for Swim22, visit swim22.diabetes.org.uk. There is no registration fee and no minimum sponsorship.